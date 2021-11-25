49ers Designate DL Dee Ford To Return From IR

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday that they are designating DL Dee Ford to return from injured reserve.

The #49ers today announced they have opened the Injured Reserve practice window for DL Dee Ford. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 25, 2021

Ford, 30, was taken with the No. 23 overall pick by the Chiefs back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $8.158 million rookie contract when the Chiefs picked up his fifth-year option and later traded him to the 49ers for a 2020 second-round pick.

The 49ers then signed Ford to a five-year, $87.55 million contract. He was paid a $13,650,000 fully guaranteed base salary for the 2020 season but played in just one game.

Ford was scheduled to make base salaries of $15.15 and $16.5 million over the next two seasons before he agreed to a new deal with the 49ers.

In 2021, Ford has appeared in six games for the 49ers, recording five tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble.