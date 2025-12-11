49ers Designating DE Yetur Gross-Matos To Return From IR

Matt Maiocco reports the 49ers are designating DE Yetur Gross-Matos to return from injured reserve.

Gross-Matos will have 21 days to return to practice and get activated to the 53-man roster or he will revert to injured reserve for the rest of the season. He’s been out since Week 5 with a hamstring injury.

Gross-Matos, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8,198,828 contract and made $1,628,022 for the 2023 season.

Gross-Matos was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career last year when he signed a three-year, $18 million deal with the 49ers.

In 2025, Yetur Gross-Matos has appeared in five games for the 49ers and recorded four tackles, no sacks and a pass defense.