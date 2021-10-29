49ers DL Javon Kinlaw Out For Season Following Knee Surgery

According to Cam Inman, 49ers DL Javon Kinlaw underwent season-ending knee surgery on Friday.

“There’s lot things went into it and what they found. Good news is they think they solved the problem,” said 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan.

Kinlaw, 24, was selected with the No. 14 pick by the 49ers out of South Carolina in 2020. He signed a four-year, $15,488,691 rookie contract that includes an $8,824,503 signing bonus.

The contract also includes a fifth year for the 49ers to pick up for the 2024 season. He’s set to earn a base salary of $1,314,031 this season.

In 2021, Kinlaw has appeared in four games and recorded eight tackles with no tackles for loss or sacks.