49ers Elevate RB Tevin Coleman & CB Janoris Jenkins For Wild Card Round

The 49ers have elevated CB Janoris Jenkins and RB Tevin Coleman from their practice squad to the active roster ahead of Saturday’s Wild Card game, according to Matt Barrows.

Coleman, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Falcons back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.219 million contract before agreeing to a two-year, $10 million contract with the 49ers.

From there, the Jets signed Coleman to a one-year deal worth $1.1 million in 2020 and brought him back on another one-year contract this past March. He was released coming out of the preseason and later signed to the 49ers practice squad. He’s bounced on and off their active roster this season.

In 2022, Coleman appeared in five games for the 49ers and rushed 12 times for 26 yards and a touchdown, adding three receptions on three targets for 44 yards and another score.