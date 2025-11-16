49ers Expected To Get Offseason Trade Interest In Mac Jones

According to Ian Rapoport, the 49ers are expected to get trade interest in backup QB Mac Jones after his performance this season.

Rapoport points out Jones has seemingly re-established himself as a starting-caliber option, but is under contract with San Francisco in 2026 after signing a two-year deal to be the backup this offseason.

With a potentially lackluster group of quarterbacks available for teams looking for new starters, Rapoport says it would make sense for the 49ers to get trade interest in Jones.

Jones has played well in relief of starting QB Brock Purdy, who’s been battling a turf toe injury. Despite that, the 49ers have maintained there is no quarterback controversy and Purdy is locked in as their starter.

Jones, 27, took over as the starter for Alabama in 2020 and led one of the best offenses in school history. He was a consensus All-American as a redshirt junior and won the Davey O’Brien Award before declaring for the draft. The Patriots took Jones with pick No. 15 overall in 2021.

Jones signed a four-year, $15,586,353 contract with the Patriots that includes a $8,695,530 signing bonus. He was entering the fourth year of that deal when the Patriots traded him to the Jaguars for a sixth-round pick.

The Jaguars declined Jones’ fifth-year option during the 2024 offseason. He signed a two-year deal with the 49ers in March.

In 2025, Jones has appeared in eight games for the 49ers and completed 69.6 percent of his pass attempts for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions.

We’ll have more on Jones as the news is available.