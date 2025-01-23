49ers Expected To Hire Robert Saleh As Defensive Coordinator

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to hire Robert Saleh as their defensive coordinator, according to The Athletic.

Saleh had received head coaching interest this offseason from the Cowboys, Jaguars and Raiders. He will now return to San Francisco as a coordinator and will likely garner head coaching interest once again next offseason.

Saleh, 45, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans in 2005 as a defensive intern. He eventually worked his way up to assistant linebackers coach before he took over as the Seahawks defensive quality control coach in 2011.

The Jaguars later hired Saleh as their linebackers coach where he remained for three seasons. The 49ers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2017. He was hired as the head coach of the Jets in 2021.

In four seasons with the Jets, Saleh compiled a record of 20-36 with no playoff appearances.