49ers Fear DE Mykel Williams Suffered Torn ACL

Nick Wagoner reports that 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan fears rookie DE Mykel Williams suffered an ACL injury on the turf at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Shanahan said that Williams will undergo more testing to determine the extent of the injury.

Williams, 21, was considered one of the top prospects in the 2025 draft class and drew comparisons to Bills DE Gregory Rousseau.

The 49ers used the No. 11 overall pick in round one on Williams and signed him to a four-year, $24,905,620 contract that includes a $14,753,176 signing bonus. The contract also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his three-year college career at Georgia, Williams appeared in 40 games and recorded 14 sacks, 41 tackles, 23 tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles, a recovery and four pass defenses.

In 2025, Williams has appeared in nine games for the 49ers and recorded 12 tackles and one sack.

We will have more on Williams when it becomes available.