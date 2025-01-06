49ers Fire Special Teams Coordinator Brian Schneider

Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports that the 49ers have fired special teams coordinator Brian Schneider.

Schneider, 53, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Colorado State back in 1994. He worked for a few universities before taking his first NFL coaching job as the Raiders special teams coordinator in 2007.

From there, Schneider spent a year at USC before the Seahawks hired him as their special teams coordinator in 2010. He accepted the same job with the Jaguars in 2021 after Urban Meyers was hired.

However, Schneider has decided to take time away from coaching for personal reasons. The 49ers hired him as their special teams coordinator a year later for the 2022 season.