49ers Fourth-Round WR Jordan Watkins Expected To Miss About A Month With High Ankle Sprain

Matt Maiocco reports 49ers fourth-round WR Jordan Watkins suffered a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss about a month.

Watkins, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 48th-ranked athlete in the 2020 recruiting class out of Louisville, Kentucky. He committed to Louisville and transferred to Ole Miss after two seasons, where he led the SEC in receiving touchdowns in 2024.

In his collegiate career, Watkins appeared in 60 games and caught 185 passes for 2,682 yards and 18 touchdowns.