49ers G Jon Feliciano Announces Retirement, Wouldn’t Rule Out Postseason Return

49ers G Jon Feliciano announced his retirement from the NFL on his social media after nine seasons in the NFL.

Feliciano said he would be interested in helping the Bills or 49ers in the postseason if needed, but he knows he won’t be able to last an entire season. He didn’t appear in a game in 2024 after dealing with a knee issue all year.

Feliciano, 33, is a former fourth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Miami. He finished out the final year of his four-year rookie contract.

Feliciano eventually earned a starting role for the Raiders in 2018 before departing for a two-year contract with the Bills. He re-signed with Buffalo on a three-year, $14.4 million deal before departing for a contract with the Giants.

The 49ers signed Feliciano to a one-year contract last year and opted to re-sign him again for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Feliciano appeared in 16 games for the 49ers, making seven starts.