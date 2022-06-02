49ers GM John Lynch On Deebo Samuel: “I’d Be A Fool To Trade Him”

At a charity event on Wednesday night, 49ers GM John Lynch was asked about the status of WR Deebo Samuel, who remains on the team despite requesting a trade.

“Well, we haven’t traded him. And I’ve used the word ‘fool’ — I’d be a fool to trade him — so no,” Lynch said to NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco. “And so, yes — he’ll be a part of the 49ers this year.”

San Francisco turned down offers from the Jets and Lions during the draft for Samuel, who has shut down contract talks with the team for reasons that are still not quite clear, although his increased role as a running back is reportedly a point of contention.

He is reportedly looking for $25 million a year on a long-term contract, which is what fellow 2019 draft classmate A.J. Brown got from the Eagles as part of the trade with the Titans.

Samuel, 26, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers out of South Carolina back in 2019. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $7,697,356 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus.

Samuel is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. He’ll make about $4 million in 2022.

In 2021, Samuel appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards receiving to go along with 365 yards rushing and 14 total touchdowns, six through the air, and eight on the ground.

We’ll have more on Samuel and the 49ers as the news is available.