49ers GM John Lynch Planning To Bring Back WR Deebo Samuel In 2025

49ers GM John Lynch told reporters on Wednesday that he expects WR Deebo Samuel to be back with the team in 2025.

“Deebo’s under contract… Yep, good player and he’s done a ton for this organization. We’re not in the business of letting good players out there,” Lynch said when asked if he expects Samuel to be on the roster next season, per Cam Inman.

There have been some questions about Samuel’s future with the team after a downturn in productivity this season. For now, indications are that he’ll continue in San Francisco in 2025, which is the final year of Samuel’s contract.

Samuel, 28, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers out of South Carolina back in 2019. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $7,697,356 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus when he signed a three-year, $71.5 extension with $58.1 million guaranteed.

He’s due to carry a $15.95 million cap hit in the final year of his contract.

In 2024, Samuel appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and recorded 51 receptions for 670 yards (13.1 YPC) and three touchdowns, to go along with 42 rushing attempts for 136 yards (3.2 YPC) and one touchdown.