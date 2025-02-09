49ers Grant WR Deebo Samuel Permission To Seek Trade After His Request

According to Adam Schefter, the 49ers have given WR Deebo Samuel permission to seek a trade.

Schefter notes Samuel actually requested a trade from San Francisco during his exit meeting after the season.

“It was a hard conversation to have with Kyle (Shanahan) because of the relationship that we have,” Samuel told Schefter. “But I have to do what’s best. I’m more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, but now I think it’s best that we find another team.”

This sheds a little more light on a report from earlier today that both sides were open to a trade. It also marks a shift in stance from San Francisco from earlier this offseason when GM John Lynch said immediately after the season ended that he anticipated Samuel being on the team.

“Deebo’s under contract… Yep, good player and he’s done a ton for this organization. We’re not in the business of letting good players out there,” Lynch said back in January.

Samuel, 29, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers out of South Carolina back in 2019. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $7,697,356 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus when he signed a three-year, $71.5 extension with $58.1 million guaranteed.

He’s due a little over $17 million in the final year of that deal in 2025.

In 2024, Samuel appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and recorded 51 receptions for 670 yards (13.1 YPC) and three touchdowns, to go along with 42 rushing attempts for 136 yards (3.2 YPC) and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Samuel as the news is available.