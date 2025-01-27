49ers Hiring Former Jets ST Coordinator Brant Boyer For Same Role

Matt Maiocco reports the 49ers are hiring former Jets ST coordinator Brant Boyer for their ST coordinator opening.

Boyer, 53, had a 10-year playing career as a linebacker with the Dolphins, Jaguars and Browns. He started his coaching career as an intern with the Browns and Giants in 2009 and 2010 but eventually became the assistant special teams coach with the Colts from 2012-2015.

He was hired by the Jets in 2016 to become their ST coordinator where he has served since.

In 2024, PFF graded the Jets’ as the No. 22 best special teams unit.