49ers Hosted Three For Workouts, Including DL Robert Nkemdiche

The San Francisco 49ers brought free agent CB T.J. Carter, DT Tomasi Laulile, and DL Robert Nkemdiche in for workouts, according to Matt Maiocco.

Nkemdiche, 26, was taken in the first round out of Ole Miss by the Cardinals back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $7.6 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1,122,808 for the 2019 season when the Cardinals waived him.

Arizona had declined Nkemdiche’s fifth-year option and moved on from him after he showed up to training camp out of shape. The Dolphins later signed him to a one-year, $1.16 million deal but waived him in November of 2019. From there, Nkemdiche signed on with the Seahawks.

Nkemdiche spent time on and off the Seahawks’ active roster before becoming a free agent in March.

In 2021, Nkemdiche appeared in nine games for the Seahawks, recording 15 total tackles.