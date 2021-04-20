49ers Hosting DE Arden Key For Visit

According to Ian Rapoport, the 49ers are hosting DE Arden Key for a visit.

Key was just waived by the Raiders and could be an interesting reclamation project for the 49ers, who are always on the lookout for pass rushers.

Key, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders out of LSU back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,286,376 contract and set to earn a base salary of $2,183,000 next season when the Raiders waived him.

In 2020, Key appeared in 14 games and recorded 15 tackles, two tackles for loss and no sacks.