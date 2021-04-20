49ers Hosting DE Arden Key For Visit

According to Ian Rapoport, the 49ers are hosting DE Arden Key for a visit.
Key was just waived by the Raiders and could be an interesting reclamation project for the 49ers, who are always on the lookout for pass rushers.
Key, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders out of LSU back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,286,376 contract and set to earn a base salary of $2,183,000 next season when the Raiders waived him.
In 2020, Key appeared in 14 games and recorded 15 tackles, two tackles for loss and no sacks.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!