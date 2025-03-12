49ers Hosting S Juan Thornhill For Visit

According to Jordan Schultz, the 49ers are hosting S Juan Thornhill for a visit on Thursday.

Thornhill, 29, was taken with the No. 63 overall pick in the second round by the Chiefs out of Virginia in 2019. He played out the final year of a four-year, $4,615,266 rookie contract that included a $1,376,556 signing bonus.

He signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Browns and was entering the final year of his contract when Cleveland released him in February.

In 2024, Thornhill appeared in 11 games for the Browns and recorded 49 tackles, one tackle for loss, and three pass defenses.