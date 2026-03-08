49ers Interested In CB Montaric Brown & LB Kaden Elliss

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions that the 49ers are expected to have interest in Jaguars free agent CB Montaric Brown should he hit the open market next week.

Another free agent to keep an eye for San Francisco, according to Fowler, is Falcons LB Kaden Elliss.

The Falcons are reportedly interested in retaining Elliss and there could be other suitors.

The same goes for the Jaguars and Brown.

Brown, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2022. He used the No. 222 overall pick on him and later signed him to a four-year, $3.8 million contract.

Brown is in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2025, Brown appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars and recorded 51 tackles, two interceptions and 12 pass defenses.

Elliss, 30, was selected in the seventh round of the 2019 draft out of Idaho by the Saints. He played out his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract in New Orleans before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

The Falcons signed Elliss to a three-year, $21.5 million contract that included $10 million in guarantees. He made a base salary of $4.9 million in 2025.

In 2025, Elliss appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 107 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one interception and six pass deflections.

