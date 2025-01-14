According to Adam Schefter, the 49ers interviewed former Panthers ST coordinator Chris Tabor for the same position on their staff.

Tabor has been a well-regarded special teams coach for a number of years now but spent this past season out of football.

Tabor, 53, began his coaching career as a high school assistant back in 1993. He held a number of high school and college jobs before he eventually accepted his first NFL coaching job with the Bears in 2008 as their assistant special teams coach.

Tabor departed for the Browns special teams coordinator job in 2011 and eventually returned to the Bears under Matt Nagy as his special teams coordinator.

From there, Tabor joined the Panthers as the team’s special teams coordinator before being promoted to interim head coach when the team fired Frank Reich.

In 2023, Tabor posted a record of 1-4 as the Panthers’ interim head coach.