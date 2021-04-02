49ers Looking For First-Round Pick For Jimmy Garoppolo?

Michael Giardi of NFL Media hears that the 49ers’ asking price for QB Jimmy Garoppolo is a first-round pick.

The Patriots have been mentioned as a potential trade partner for Garoppolo for months now, but Giardi believes a first-round pick could be too rich for their liking.

Patriots HC Bill Belichick was at Mac Jones‘ pro day earlier in the week and Cam Newton‘s contract is more in line with backup quarterback money, so it’s possible New England could draft a prospect this year to compete for the job.

The 49ers trade up to No. 3 overall resulted in a lot of speculation that San Francisco will look to trade Garoppolo in the coming weeks.

However, 49ers GM John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan both told reporters that they expect Garoppolo to be with the team for the 2021 season.

Garoppolo, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

In 2020, Garoppolo appeared in six games for the 49ers and completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,096 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions.

