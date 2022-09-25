49ers LT Trent Williams Believed To Suffer High Ankle Sprain

49ers LT Trent Williams got his leg rolled up on during Sunday’s loss to the Broncos.

The cart came out for Williams but he offered to walk to the locker room, albeit with assistance.

After the game, HC Kyle Shanahan said that Williams likely suffered a high ankle sprain.

Williams, 34, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2010. He played out the final year of his five-year, $66 million contract that included $43.25 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

The 49ers later traded for Williams and signed him to a new deal.

San Francisco opted to restructure Williams’ deal, converting $5.45 million of his base salary into a signing bonus.

In 2022, Williams has appeared in and started three games for the 49ers at left tackle.