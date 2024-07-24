49ers LT Trent Williams Seeking Contract Adjustment, Not At Camp

Per Nick Wagoner, 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan revealed that LT Trent Williams was not at practice due to contract-related issues.

Shanahan also added that GM John Lynch is currently working with Williams’ agent to resolve the issue.

The team adjusted Williams’ contract back in September of 2023 for cap space reasons. He is considered by many to be the best tackle in the NFL and likely wants to be paid accordingly. He will now holdout and could be subjected to fines for doing so.

Williams, 36, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2010. He played out the final year of his five-year, $66 million contract that included $43.25 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

The 49ers later traded for Williams and signed him to a new contract. Williams is currently set to earn a base salary of $20.8 million in 2024.

In 2023, Williams appeared in and started 15 games for the 49ers at left tackle.

We will have more on Williams as it becomes available.