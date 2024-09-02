49ers Make Three Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers made a series of roster moves on Monday ahead of their Week 1 game.
The full list includes:
- 49ers waived DB Tayler Hawkins from injured reserve with a settlement.
- 49ers signed DE Sam Okuayinonu to their practice squad.
- 49ers released OT Sebastian Gutierrez from their practice squad.
Here’s the 49ers updated practice squad:
- OL Isaac Alarcon (International)
- DL Evan Anderson
- DL Alex Barrett
- DL Jonathan Garvin
- CB Chase Lucas
- S Jaylen Mahoney
- WR Tay Martin
- DL T.Y. McGill Jr.
- QB Tanner Mordecai
- OL Drake Nugent
- TE Mason Pline
- WR Trent Taylor
- S Tracy Walker
- TE Brayden Willis
- WR Terrace Marshall
- RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn
- DE Sam Okuayinonu
Okuayinonu, 26, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland back in May. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.
The Titans later signed Okuayinonu to their practice squad and he was on and off of the unit before joining the 49ers late last year. He returned to the 49ers on a futures contract, but was released coming out of the preseason.
In 2022, Okuayinonu appeared in 6 games and recorded 11 tackles and 0.5 sacks.
