49ers Make Three Roster Moves

By
Nate Bouda
-

The San Francisco 49ers made a series of roster moves on Monday ahead of their Week 1 game. 

The full list includes:

Here’s the 49ers updated practice squad:

  1. OL Isaac Alarcon (International)
  2. DL Evan Anderson
  3. DL Alex Barrett
  4. DL Jonathan Garvin
  5. CB Chase Lucas
  6. S Jaylen Mahoney
  7. WR Tay Martin
  8. DL T.Y. McGill Jr.
  9. QB Tanner Mordecai
  10. OL Drake Nugent
  11. TE Mason Pline
  12. WR Trent Taylor
  13. S Tracy Walker
  14. TE Brayden Willis
  15. WR Terrace Marshall 
  16. RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn
  17. DE Sam Okuayinonu

Okuayinonu, 26, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland back in May. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. 

The Titans later signed Okuayinonu to their practice squad and he was on and off of the unit before joining the 49ers late last year. He returned to the 49ers on a futures contract, but was released coming out of the preseason. 

In 2022, Okuayinonu appeared in 6 games and recorded 11 tackles and 0.5 sacks.  

