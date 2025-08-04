49ers Making 10 Roster Moves, Releasing K Greg Joseph

The San Francisco 49ers are adding five players, per Cam Inman, signing DL Bradlee Anae, DL Bruce Hector, S Jaylen Mahoney, CB Fabian Moreau and OL Isaiah Prince.

To make room, the 49ers cut K Greg Joseph, CB Tre Avery, WR Isaiah Neyor, QB Tanner Mordecai and TE Mason Pline.

Joseph had been competing for the starting kicker job, so that’s a notable move.

Joseph, 30, wound up signing on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Dolphins but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Browns signed Joseph following an injury and he started the rest of the season for them. From there, Joseph had stints with the Panthers, Titans, Buccaneers, Vikings, Packers, and Lions before signing on with the Giants.

New York opted to release Joseph and he caught on with Washington soon after. The Commanders ended up releasing him in December and he joined the Jets practice squad soon after.

The 49ers signed Joseph to a contract in May.

In 2024, Joseph has appeared in eight games for the Giants, Commanders and Jets, converting 16 of 20 field goal attempts (80 percent) to go along with all 11 extra point tries.