49ers Making Five Roster Moves, Placing Two Players On IR

According to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner, the 49ers are placing DT Javon Hargrave and LB Curtis Robinson on injured reserve.

Additionally, San Francisco signed DE Sam Okuayinonu to the active roster. The 49ers are also elevating DT Evan Anderson and S Jaylen Mahoney to the active roster for Week 4.

Hargrave, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.11 million contract and signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Eagles in 2020.

He finished the final year of that contract and made $12.75 million in 2022. From there, he signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the 49ers back in 2023.

In 2024, Hargrave appeared in three games for the 49ers and tallied seven total tackles, including one tackle for loss and one sack.