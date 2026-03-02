49ers Not Planning To Tender RFA DT Kalia Davis

Jordan Schultz reports the 49ers are not planning to tender restricted free agent DT Kalia Davis.

Davis will now become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year starts next week.

Davis, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of UCF. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract with the 49ers.

In 2025, Davis appeared in and started all 17 games for the 49ers and recorded 28 tackles including four tackles for loss.