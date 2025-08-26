49ers Officially Cut 25, Place WR Brandon Aiyuk On Reserve/PUP List

The 49ers announced several roster cuts and other moves on Tuesday to trim their roster down to the 53-man list. 

Here’s the complete list of roster moves:

Released

  1. WR Robbie Chosen
  2. OL Michael Dunn
  3. WR Russell Gage Jr.
  4. DL Jonathan Garvin
  5. DL Trevis Gipson
  6. DL Bruce Hector
  7. WR Isaiah Hodgins
  8. CB Fabian Moreau
  9. P Thomas Morstead
  10. LB Curtis Robinson
  11. LB Chazz Surratt
  12. WR Malik Turner
  13. RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Waived

  1. WR Junior Bergen
  2. LB Stone Blanton
  3. DL William Bradley-King
  4. DB Derrick Canteen
  5. CB Dallis Flowers
  6. LB Jalen Graham
  7. S Jaylen Mahoney
  8. OL Drake Nugent
  9. WR Terique Owens
  10. DL Sebastian Valdez
  11. TE Brayden Willis
  12. OL Nick Zakelj

Activated from Active/PUP

  1. DL Yetur Gross-Matos

Injured Reserve

  1. DL Kevin Givens (Designated for Return)
  2. CB Jakob Robinson

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)

  1. WR Brandon Aiyuk
  2. S Malik Mustapha

Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI)

  1. QB Kurtis Rourke

Reserve/Suspended

  1. OL Isaac Alarcon
  2. WR Demarcus Robinson

Aiyuk, 27, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that will cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season. 

Aiyuk officially agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension that includes $76 million guaranteed after a lengthy period in which he was nearly traded to the Steelers.

In 2024, Aiyuk appeared in seven games for the 49ers and caught 23 passes for 351 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

Wilson, 29, wound up going undrafted out of North Texas back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the 49ers, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Wilson was on and off the 49ers’ practice squad and active roster for a few seasons before returning to San Francisco on a new deal in 2022. However, he was traded to the Dolphins during the season. 

He re-signed with Miami on a two-year deal in 2023 and ended up reworking that deal to stay in 2024. The 49ers brought him back this offseason. 

In 2024, Wilson appeared in nine games for the Dolphins. He finished with 57 yards on 16 carries to go along with three receptions on three targets for 19 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

