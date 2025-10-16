49ers Officially Designate TE George Kittle To Return From IR

The San Francisco 49ers officially designated TE George Kittle to return from injured reserve in Thursday.

This officially opens a three-week window of time for the team to activate Kittle or he would revert back to injured reserve and miss the remainder of the season.

49ers GM John Lynch said last week that he was “fairly confident” that Kittle would be designated to return from injured reserve this week, so no big surprise here.

Kittle injured his hamstring in Sunday’s Week 1 win and was subsequently placed on injured reserve.

Kittle, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers out of Iowa back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.69 million contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he agreed to a new five-year, $75 million extension with the 49ers.

Kittle finished up the fourth year of his deal and made a salary of $13,400,000 in 2024. He was headed into a contract year in 2025 when he signed a four-year, $76.4 million extension.

In 2025, Kittle has appeared in one game for the 49ers and caught all four targets for 25 yards and a touchdown.