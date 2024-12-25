49ers Officially Make Two Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers officially signed OL Charlie Heck off of the Cardinals’ practice squad and placed OL Jaylon Moore on injured reserve.

Heck, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,005,705 contract that included a $710,705 signing bonus.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he re-signed with Houston. However, he was cut coming out of the preseason and signed on with the Cardinals practice squad. He’s bounced on and off the roster.

In 2024, Heck has appeared in seven games for the Cardinals.