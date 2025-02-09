49ers Open To Trading WR Deebo Samuel

According to Ian Rapoport, the 49ers are expected to explore a potential trade involving WR Deebo Samuel this offseason and are open to making a move if it makes sense.

Rapoport adds Samuel is also at peace with a trade if it ends up coming together. He was involved in trade talks last summer and this past season in San Francisco was a little rocky for everyone.

This marks a shift in stance from San Francisco from earlier this offseason when GM John Lynch said immediately after the season ended that he anticipated Samuel being on the team.

“Deebo’s under contract… Yep, good player and he’s done a ton for this organization. We’re not in the business of letting good players out there,” Lynch said back in January.

Samuel, 29, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers out of South Carolina back in 2019. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $7,697,356 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus when he signed a three-year, $71.5 extension with $58.1 million guaranteed.

He’s due a little over $17 million in the final year of that deal in 2025.

In 2024, Samuel appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and recorded 51 receptions for 670 yards (13.1 YPC) and three touchdowns, to go along with 42 rushing attempts for 136 yards (3.2 YPC) and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Samuel as the news is available.