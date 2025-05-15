49ers & OT D.J. Humphries Have Not Agreed To Terms On Deal

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports, citing multiple sources, reports the 49ers and OT D.J. Humphries have not agreed to terms on a contract.

This comes after Humphries’ representation, AMDG Sports, announced their client was signing with the 49ers on April 29.

Nick Wagoner later reported Humphries was receiving a one-year deal.

According to Maiocco, nothing appears to be imminent regarding a deal for Humphries.

Humphries, 31, is a former first-round pick out of Florida by the Cardinals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year, $8.912 million rookie contract when Arizona picked up his fifth-year option back in 2018.

Humphries made a base salary of $9,625,000 for the 2019 season and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $45 million extension. After playing out that deal, Humphries returned to Arizona on a three-year, $66.8 million extension with $34 million guaranteed.

Humphries had two years remaining on his deal and was owed $16 million for the 2024 season when Arizona cut him loose. He caught on with the Chiefs in November.

In 2024, Humphries appeared in two games for the Chiefs.