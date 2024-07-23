49ers Place Four On Reserve Lists To Start Camp, Including WR Ricky Pearsall

According to Eric Branch, the 49ers will begin training camp with three players on the physically unable to perform list and will also be placing first-round WR Ricky Pearsall on the non-football injury list.

The team is placing DE Drake Jackson, LB Dre Greenlaw, and S Talanoa Hufanga on the PUP list. Jackson and Hufanga are both dealing with knee injuries. Meanwhile, Greenlaw is recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered during the Super Bowl.

While Pearsall is nursing a hamstring injury, he will miss the first part of training camp, which includes four practices, but will be expected to return soon after.

Pearsall, 23, was a two-year starter at Florida after transferring from Arizona State following his junior year. The 49ers used the No. 31 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

The No. 31 overall pick signed a four-year, $12,318,582 contract that includes a $5,778,969 signing bonus and will carry a $2,239,742 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Chargers WR Alex Erickson.

During his five-year college career, Pearsall appeared in 55 games and recorded 159 receptions for 2,420 yards (15.2 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.