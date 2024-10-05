49ers Promoting Two Players To Active Roster

According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, the 49ers are elevating WR Trent Taylor and DT T.Y. McGill to the active roster from the practice squad for Week 5.

Additionally, San Francisco is placing DL Yetur Gross-Matos on injured reserve and activating DL Kalia Davis from injured reserve, per Matt Maiocco.

Taylor, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.31 million contract and made base salaries of $645,000 and $735,000 over the final two years of the agreement.

Taylor was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Bengals in May but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad.

Cincinnati re-signed Taylor to a futures deal for the 2022 season. The Bengals brought him back again in 2023 on a one-year deal only to release him coming out of the preseason. He later caught on with the Bears to finish out the season.

He signed a one-year deal with San Francisco in April 2024 and joined the practice squad after being among the final roster cuts.

In 2023, Taylor appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and was targeted two times, but did not record a catch. He totaled 188 punt return yards on 23 attempts.