49ers QB Brock Purdy In Line To Start Sunday

49ers QB Brock Purdy is expected to return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Cardinals, HC Kyle Shanahan said, via Matt Maiocco.

Purdy has been out since September with a toe injury, and while QB Mac Jones has filled in admirably, Shanahan reiterated that there wouldn’t be a competition behind center once Purdy was healthy enough to play.

Purdy, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $77,012.

Purdy was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026 when he agreed to a five-year, $265 million extension this offseason.

In 2025, Purdy has appeared in two games for the 49ers and completed 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 586 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.