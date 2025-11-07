49ers QB Mac Jones Starting Week 10, Brock Purdy Remains Questionable

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan announced that QB Mac Jones is set to start Week 10 with QB Brock Purdy (toe) remaining questionable to play, per Nick Wagoner.

Purdy hasn’t played since Week 4’s loss to the Jaguars as he deals with a turf toe injury. Since then, Jones has gone 3-2 as San Francisco’s starter.

The 49ers also ruled out WR Ricky Pearsall (knee) and DL Mykel Williams (knee).

Jones, 26, took over as the starter for Alabama in 2020 and led one of the best offenses in school history. He was a consensus All-American as a redshirt junior and won the Davey O’Brien Award before declaring for the draft. The Patriots took Jones with pick No. 15 overall in 2021.

Jones signed a four-year, $15,586,353 contract with the Patriots that includes a $8,695,530 signing bonus. He was entering the fourth year of that deal when the Patriots traded him to the Jaguars for a sixth-round pick.

The Jaguars declined Jones’ fifth-year option during the 2024 offseason. He signed with the 49ers in March.

In 2025, Jones has appeared in seven games for the 49ers and completed 67.2 percent of his pass attempts for 1,832 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions.