49ers QB Mac Jones Starting Week 9, Brock Purdy Listed As Questionable

Although 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said QB Brock Purdy has a “chance” to be available for Week 9, he mentioned that Mac Jones will continue as their starter, per Nick Wagoner.

Purdy hasn’t played since Week 4’s loss to the Jaguars as he deals with a turf toe injury. Since then, Jones has gone 2-2 as San Francisco’s starter.

The 49ers also ruled out WR Ricky Pearsall (knee), C Jake Brendel (hamstring), DE Bryce Huff (hamstring), and DL Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) from Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Jones, 26, took over as the starter for Alabama in 2020 and led one of the best offenses in school history. He was a consensus All-American as a redshirt junior and won the Davey O’Brien Award before declaring for the draft. The Patriots took Jones with pick No. 15 overall in 2021.

Jones signed a four-year, $15,586,353 contract with the Patriots that includes a $8,695,530 signing bonus. He was entering the fourth year of that deal when the Patriots traded him to the Jaguars for a sixth-round pick.

The Jaguars declined Jones’ fifth-year option during the 2024 offseason. He signed with the 49ers in March.

In 2025, Jones has appeared in six games for the 49ers and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 1,597 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Purdy, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $77,012.

Purdy was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026 when he agreed to a five-year, $265 million extension this offseason.

In 2025, Purdy has appeared in two games for the 49ers and completed 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 586 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.