49ers RB Raheem Mostert Now Having Season-Ending Knee Surgery

49ers RB Raheem Mostert announced he is electing to have season-ending knee surgery.

San Francisco initially expected Mostert to be able to return from his torn knee cartilage after eight weeks on injured reserve. However, it appears things shifted after the veteran got a second opinion.

Mostert, 29, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue back in 2015. He had brief stints with the Dolphins, Ravens, Browns, Jets and Bears before signing on to the 49ers’ practice squad in 2016.

The 49ers brought Mostert back on a one-year exclusive rights contract in 2018 before tendering him a restricted offer in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $8.7 million extension with San Francisco.

However, the two parties agreed to a restructured contract last summer. Mostert will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Mostert appeared in eight games for the 49ers and rushed for 521 yards on 104 carries (5.0 YPC) and two touchdowns to go along with 16 receptions for 156 yards and another touchdown.