49ers Re-Sign TE Ross Dwelley

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have re-signed TE Ross Dwelley to a one-year deal.

The team also announced the official signing of DB Myles Hartsfield to a deal.

Dwelley, 28, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego in 2018. He was waived coming out of the preseason but re-signed to San Francisco’s practice squad.

The 49ers promoted Dwelley to the active roster later in the year and he’s been there ever since. Dwelley returned to the 49ers each of the past two seasons on one-year contracts.

In 2022, Dwelley appeared in 12 games for the 49ers and caught three passes on five targets for 105 yards receiving and one touchdown.