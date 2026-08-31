49ers Re-Signing Four To Initial 2026 Practice Squad

According to Matt Barrows, the 49ers are bringing back DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, WR KhaDarel Hodge, TE Khalil Dinkins and WR Wesley Grimes to the practice squad.

Okoronkwo and Hodge are veterans and didn’t have to clear waivers, while Dinkins and Grimes passed through unclaimed.

Okoronkwo, 31, was taken with the No. 160 overall pick in the fifth round out of Oklahoma by the Rams in 2018. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.9 million deal and signed a one-year deal with the Texans for the 2022 season.

The Browns signed him to a three-year, $19 million deal, worth up to $22 million with incentives. He was entering the last year of his contract and was set to make a base salary of $2.235 million when the Browns released him. He then caught on with the Eagles.

He tore his triceps back in late September of 2025 and missed the remainder of the year. Okoronkwo then caught on with the 49ers during training camp.

In 2025, Okoronkwo appeared in one game for the Eagles but recorded no stats.