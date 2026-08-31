Browns Sign 10 Players To Initial Practice Squad Including DE Logan Fano

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed 10 players to the practice squad.

Here are the 10 players the Browns have initially signed to the practice squad:

CB Myles Bryant DE Logan Fano T KT Leveston P Wes Pahl CB D’Angelo Ross DT Tyreak Sapp DE Khordae Sydnor S Zion Washington LB Nathaniel Watson WR Kole Wilson

It’s worth noting that they can keep 16 players on the practice squad along with an International Pathway Program Player.

The Browns also officially claimed DB Toriano Pride Jr. from the Bills and waived DE Julian Okwara in correspondence.

Fano, 23, is from Spanish Fork, Utah, and attended Timpview High School in Provo, Utah. He is the older brother of Browns first-round pick OT Spencer Fano.

Logan Fano was a Second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2025 and had four uncles play in the NFL: Gabe Reid, Spencer Reid, Anton Palepoi, and Tenny Palepoi. His cousin is current Broncos LB Karene Reid.

Fano signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 draft but was among the final roster cuts coming out of camp in his rookie year.

After committing to BYU, Fano moved on to Utah and played for three seasons. He played in 28 games and recorded 93 tackles, 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.