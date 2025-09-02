49ers Release WR Russell Gage From PS, Intend To Re-Sign & Promote Him For Week 1

Adam Schefter reports that the 49ers have released veteran WR Russell Gage from their practice squad.

However, Schefter adds that the team plans to re-sign Gage to the practice squad and promote him to the active roster for Week 1 unless he signs with another team.

Gage, 29, was a sixth-round pick by the Falcons out of LSU back in 2018. He made the 53-man roster as a rookie and finished out his four-year rookie deal.

He was testing unrestricted free agency when he signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Buccaneers. He was set to earn a guaranteed salary of $7 million in 2023 when he ruptured his patellar tendon before the start of the season.

Tampa Bay released Gage this offseason and he signed with the Ravens early in training camp. From there, the Ravens released Gage back in August last year. He caught on with the 49ers’ practice squad in November and re-signed on a futures deal after the season, but was among their final roster cuts in 2025.

In 2022, Gage appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers and caught 51 passes for 426 yards and five touchdowns.