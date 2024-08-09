49ers Restarted Contract Negotiations With WR Brandon Aiyuk

According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, the 49ers recently had a sit-down meeting with WR Brandon Aiyuk to restart contract negotiations.

Schultz adds there is optimism that Aiyuk could remain in San Francisco but he noted the situation remains “very fluid.”

The saga picked back up when the 49ers reportedly had terms to a trade done with the Browns and Patriots, per Matt Maiocco. However, Pittsburgh remained in the mix and Aiyuk didn’t express much interest in the offer from Cleveland or the quarterback situation in New England.

In an interview on The Rich Eisen Show, NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo says Pittsburgh has a contract offer on the table that Aiyuk would be happy with, although it’s less than some of the other offers he’s received from interested teams. Garafolo notes Aiyuk seems really bought in on the Steelers and CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones says it’s because he wants to play for HC Mike Tomlin.

Aiyuk, 26, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that will cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Aiyuk appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

