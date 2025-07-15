49ers Seventh-Round QB Kurtis Rourke Expected To Be Placed On NFI List

Matt Maiocco reports 49ers seventh-round QB Kurtis Rourke is expected to be placed on the non-football injury list when training camp opens.

Rourke underwent ACL revision surgery in early January after playing the 2024 season on a torn ACL. If he remains on the NFI list when rosters are cut to 53, he will have to miss at least four games.

Rourke, 24, was a two-star prospect out of Canada in high school and committed to Ohio University in May 2018. He spent five years with the Bobcats including two as the full-time starter and won MAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022.

Following his senior season at Ohio in 2023, Rourke committed to Indiana as a four-star transfer in the portal. He spent the 2024 season as the Hoosiers starter and finished ninth in Heisman voting.

In his collegiate career, Rourke appeared in 48 games for the Bobcats and Hoosiers and completed 67 percent of his passes for 10,693 yards, 79 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. He also rushed for 793 yards and 13 touchdowns.