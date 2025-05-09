49ers Sign Eight Picks, Make 11 Other Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed seven draft picks, including third-round LB Nick Martin.
San Francisco now has four remaining unsigned picks from the 2025 NFL Draft.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|11
|Mykel Williams
|EDGE
|2
|43
|Alfred Collins
|DT
|3
|75
|Nick Martin
|LB
|Signed
|3
|100
|Upton Stout
|CB
|Signed
|4
|113
|C.J. West
|DT
|4
|138
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|Signed
|5
|147
|Jordan James
|RB
|Signed
|5
|160
|Marques Sigle
|S
|Signed
|7
|227
|Kurtis Rourke
|QB
|Signed
|7
|249
|Connor Colby
|G
|Signed
|7
|252
|Junior Bergen
|WR
|Signed
San Francisco also signed OL Andre Dillard, CB Dallis Flowers, and OL Nicholas Petit-Frere to one-year deals and waived OL Jalen McKenzie, along with DL Drake Jackson and Tre Tomlinson with injury designations.
The 49ers also signed five undrafted free agents
- Cincinnati RB Corey Kiner
- Colorado State OL Drew Moss
- Nebraska WR Isaiah Neyor
- BYU CB Jakob Robinson
- Washington DL Sebastian Valdez
Martin, 22, was a two-year starter at Oklahoma State and earned First Team All-Big 12 honors in 2023.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,561,668 rookie contract that includes a $1,412,120 signing bonus.
During his college career, Martin appeared in 35 games and recorded 203 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles, four pass defenses, and two interceptions.
