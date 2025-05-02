49ers Sign TE Ross Dwelley

The San Francisco 49ers announced they signed TE Ross Dwelley to a contract on Friday.

Welcome back, boss 🫡 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 2, 2025

Dwelley, 30, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego in 2018. He was waived coming out of the preseason but re-signed to San Francisco’s practice squad.

The 49ers promoted Dwelley to the active roster later in the year and returned to the 49ers on three consecutive one-year contracts. The Falcons signed Dwelley to a one-year deal in May of last year.

In 2024, Dwelley appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded one reception for five yards.