49ers Signed OL Matt Pryor

49ers GM John Lynch mentioned at the owners meeting Monday that they have signed OL Matt Pryor to a contract, per Matt Maiocco.

He can play both guard and tackle and should compete for a depth role with San Francisco.

Pryor, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Eagles out of TCU back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract when Philadelphia traded him to the Colts in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick.

Pryor re-signed with the Colts on a one-year deal in 2022 that was worth more than $5 million.

In 2022, Pryor appeared in 16 games for the Colts and made nine starts between left tackle, right tackle and right guard.