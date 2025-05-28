49ers Signing LB Chazz Surratt

According to Zack Rosenblatt, the 49ers are signing LB Chazz Surratt to the roster.



He worked with 49ers DC Robert Saleh with the Jets the past couple of seasons and is a familiar face.

Linebacker is an area of concern for the 49ers so it makes sense for them to add some more competition.

Surratt, 28, is a former third-round pick by the Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $5,015,094 that included a $1,007,341 signing bonus, but was among Minnesota’s final roster cuts in 2022.

He caught on with the Jets’ practice squad and was brought back on a futures deal for the 2023 season.

In 2024, Surratt appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and recorded 28 total tackles and two tackles for loss.