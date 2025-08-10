49ers Signing RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

According to Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing veteran RB Jeff Wilson Jr. due to several injuries at the position.

Wilson of course is a friendly face who has played several years with the 49ers in the past before being traded to the Dolphins. He recently had a successful workout with San Francisco and has now found a roster spot.

Wilson, 29, wound up going undrafted out of North Texas back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the 49ers, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Wilson was on and off the 49ers’ practice squad and active roster for a few seasons before returning to San Francisco on a new deal in 2022. However, he was traded to the Dolphins during the season.

He re-signed with Miami on a two-year deal in 2023 and ended up reworking that deal to stay in 2024.

In 2024, Wilson appeared in nine games for the Dolphins. He finished with 57 yards on 16 carries to go along with three receptions on three targets for 19 yards receiving and no touchdowns.