49ers Signing TE George Kittle To Four-Year, $76.4M Extension

Per Bussin’ With The Boys, 49ers TE George Kittle is signing a four-year, $76.4 million extension.

The deal has $40 million guaranteed, including $35 million at signing, with the other $5 million guaranteed in 2027.

Kittle just barely topped Cardinals TE Trey McBride‘s recent deal to become the highest-paid tight end, getting $400k more in total value and $100k more in AAV. Kittle’s deal also has $40 million in guarantees compared to McBride’s $32.5 million.

With Kittle’s deal out of the way, the 49ers can shift their focus entirely to a mega-extension for QB Brock Purdy.

Kittle, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers out of Iowa back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.69 million contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he agreed to a new five-year, $75 million extension with the 49ers.

Kittle finished up the fourth year of his deal and made a salary of $13,400,000 in 2024.

In 2024, Kittle appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and caught 78 passes for 1,106 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.