49ers Signing WR Deebo Samuel To Three-Year Extension

The San Francisco 49ers are signing WR Deebo Samuel to a three-year, $71.5 extension with $58.1 million guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport.

Samuel’s new deal has a maximum value of $73.5 million and ties him under contract through 2025. He’ll be able to potentially sign another multi-year contract before he turns 30.

Samuel, 26, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers out of South Carolina back in 2019. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $7,697,356 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus.

In 2021, Samuel appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards receiving to go along with 365 yards rushing and 14 total touchdowns, six through the air, and eight on the ground.